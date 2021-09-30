Legal Notice

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BY VIRTUE of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage executed and given by Eric H. Flanders and Stacey M. Flanders, as mortgagors, to Joseph Menei and Patricia E. Menei and Mark A. Benetatos, as mortgagees, dated July 29, 2002, and recorded in Book 63 Page 229 of the Town of Tunbridge Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned Gross Enterprises LLC is the present holder by assignment, (“Lender”) for breach of the conditions of said mortgage, and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, the undersigned will cause to be sold at public auction (“the Sale”) at 1:00 p.m. on October 19, 2021 at 494 Vermont Route 110, Tunbridge Vermont (“the Mortgaged Property”), the lands and premises more particularly described as follows:

