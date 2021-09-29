Landscape podcast: Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno is running for the U.S. Senate

Bernie Moreno is well known in Northeast Ohio and beyond for his multiple car dealerships under Bernie Moreno Co. as well as other entrepreneurial efforts. He is running for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by fellow Republican Rob Portman. We welcomed him to The Landscape to discuss his platform, why he claims to be the Democrats' ‘worst nightmare,’ and why Ohioans would benefit from his guaranteed limit of two terms in the Senate. You can learn more about his platform here.