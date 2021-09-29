City seeks input on downtown Fairfield improvements
FAIRFIELD — The city is seeking input into its Streetscape Improvement Project planned for downtown. City staff, with direction of the City Council, is working with a landscape architecture firm to provide conceptual plans to revitalize the core of the downtown streetscape and pedestrian experience. The contract with Gates & Associates will provide conceptual design plans for four blocks along Texas Street as well as a portion of Madison Street.
