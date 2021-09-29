CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CA

City seeks input on downtown Fairfield improvements

By Daily Republic Staff
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — The city is seeking input into its Streetscape Improvement Project planned for downtown. City staff, with direction of the City Council, is working with a landscape architecture firm to provide conceptual plans to revitalize the core of the downtown streetscape and pedestrian experience. The contract with Gates & Associates will provide conceptual design plans for four blocks along Texas Street as well as a portion of Madison Street.

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
City
Madison, CA
Fairfield, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Landscape Architecture#Public Art#Conference Room#The City Council#Gates Associates
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
ABC News

Texas clinics resume abortion services after 6-week ban paused

Hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the most restrictive abortion law in the country, some Texas clinics have resumed providing abortions after a so-called fetal heartbeat is detected. Under SB8, physicians are banned from providing abortions once they detect electrical activity within the cells in an embryo....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy