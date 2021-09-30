Installation Speech

I am humbled to join a group of incredible Chancellors that have served before me. In 1971, we were on the cover of Newsweek as the initial EcoU. Because of the work of the previous 6 chancellors at UW-Green Bay, we are still positioned to do great things more than 50 years later. I want to thank Chancellors Shepherd and Harden for being here today. It is amazing to know we have their support at UW-Green Bay. I am fortunate to be able to see the imprint on the institution that each of our chancellors has made. Our 6 strategic priorities honor something each of our previous chancellors believed in: student success, inclusivity, community engagement, sustainability and the environment, digital transformation, and the importance of the arts and a Division I athletic program for Northeastern Wisconsin. The world keeps evolving around us and while we change rapidly with it, the core of who we are continues to be built on the principles the university was founded upon.