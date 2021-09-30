The Best Electric Scissors of 2021
Electric scissors may be one of the lesser-known power tools, but for those who spend a lot of time crafting or sewing, they’re a necessity. Cutting through yards of fabric, thick cardboard, and thin metal sheeting can quickly lead to cramping and aching hands, especially for those who suffer from arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. Electric scissors make executing these cuts easier on the hands, not to mention faster. In short, replacing a pair of scissors with electric scissors to the crafter or sewing enthusiast is the equivalent of trading out a handsaw for a power saw to a carpenter.www.bobvila.com
