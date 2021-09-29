The Best Gas Fireplace Inserts of 2021

As we head into fall, we bet that you've been thinking about crisp, cooler days for weeks, and are beginning to furnish your home for winter. You may have treated yourself to a new set of flannel sheets, velvet accent pillows for the sofa, and a faux-fur throw for your home office. But if you're looking for something that will have a major impact in cozying up your space, consider swapping your regular family room console for a fireplace TV stand. They add instant warmth—visually and literally—to any space, plus have all the handy cabinets and draws for stashing everything from gaming equipment to kid's toys. Read on for our top recommendations, plus our best shopping advice.
