Your flooring problems might not be as unique as you think. Floors come in many shapes, sizes, styles, and materials, and everyone has a favorite type. Some folks enjoy the coziness of carpet, while others prefer the clean, rustic look of hardwood. In some areas, large tiles stretch from one end of the house to the other. While floors might be unique, the issues they cause DIYers and homeowners are not. Here are eight common floor problems that can happen at any time, and recommendations about what you can do to fix them.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO