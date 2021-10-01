Norwalk schools start testing unvaccinated students
NORWALK — In one more effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, unvaccinated students in the city’s elementary and middle schools started weekly testing on Wednesday. Norwalk Public Schools is collaborating with Progressive Diagnostics to conduct the weekly PCR testing, part of the state’s new Project COVID DeteCT. Research cited by the district shows that school-based screening tests help to identify cases sooner, instead of waiting for symptoms to develop.www.registercitizen.com
