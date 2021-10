For DC FanDome 2021, DC and Palm NFT Studio are teaming up to share free NFTs with fans. DC is officially entering the world of blockchain with the aid of Palm NFT Studio and its proprietary, environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient technology. These NFTs, hand-picked by Jim Lee, are said to "highlight the company’s legendary history, breadth of characters and diversity of storytelling." There's one digital asset that fans can claim for free just by being a registered member of DC FanDome, and another one that can be claimed by sharing on social media.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO