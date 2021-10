Works by Byrd, Gibbons, R Parsons, Tallis and Tomkins. Choir of York Minster/Robert Sharpe; Benjamin Morris (organ) This second volume of the series devoted to those glittering works from the Tudor and Jacobean periods easily maintains the standard of the first volume issued in 2017. The enormous choir – some 45 members, male and female – may be contrary to current performance practices, but it is well under control and used to great effect. We experience this straight away on the first track, Parsons’s Ave Maria. The resonant acoustic does not obscure the individual lines, nor the carefully enunciated text, and the subtle use of varied dynamics serves to shape the mass of sound.

