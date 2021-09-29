It’s Back, USA Luge Slider Search Returns To Utica In October

An annual tradition is returning to Upstate New York, Punkin' Chuckin'. Catapults, autumns favorite gourd combine for quite the spectacle. This proves there has to be a competition for everything. People year after year build catapult's to see if theirs can indeed launch a pumpkin the farthest. Some do this into wide open fields, but it is best seen on a major river. Right near the Canadian border is the St. Lawrence river. That is where everything gets thrown in, with raw force. Not only the adults get to be involved with the Punkin' Chunkin', there is a youth competition to launch these gourds into the river too. That kicks off at 11am, while the adults get their time to shine starting at 230pm.

