Utica, NY

It’s Back, USA Luge Slider Search Returns To Utica In October

By Jim Rondenelli
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 8 days ago
The USA Luge Slider Search is returning to Utica in October. After two successful recruiting clinics in Utica, the event will be held on October 16 and October 17 on Cornelia Street. There will be three sessions, from 9:00 to 11:00, from noon to 2:00 and from 3:00 to 5:00.

ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

