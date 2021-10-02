CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Priti Patel says she has ‘a lot of compassion and cares deeply about people’

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3ms6_0cDzVvgv00

Home secretary Priti Patel has claimed she has “a lot of compassion” and “cares deeply about people” as she defended her department’s handling of a series of controversies.

The Home Office has come under fire over the Windrush scandal and its “hostile environment” policy aimed at increasing the removal of asylum seekers and foreign-born criminals.

But Ms Patel rejected the idea of an uncaring department, saying: “It’s an incredible organisation, it really is.”

Speaking to The House magazine ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, the cabinet minister said she did not “relate” to the idea of a hostile Home Office.

“For people that know me, they know that I care deeply about people and I have a lot of compassion,” Ms Patel said – before claiming she “always put names and faces first”.

The home secretary said: “I would mention Windrush, the work that I have led in terms of Windrush compensation, overhauling the scheme, setting up stakeholder groups, putting people first, treating people and thinking of people rather than just cases.”

Ms Patel added: “For too long this has been a case-working organisation, and I always put names and faces first.”

Around £1.5m was paid out to victims of the Windrush scandal, which saw Britons classed as illegal immigrants, the latest figures show. But two of the victims last month launched legal proceedings over delays in receiving their compensation.

The Home Office spent more than £370,000 to settle a top civil servant’s tribunal claim after he quit amid allegations of bulling by Ms Patel.

Former permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam accepted the six-figure sum earlier this year after launching legal action against the home secretary and accusing her of a “vicious and orchestrated” briefing campaign against him.

Ms Patel has also come under fire over the deportation of foreign-born criminals, described by human rights groups as “inhumane”, and the housing of asylum seekers in ex-Army barracks found not to be suitable for human habitation by Public Health England.

Ms Patel defended giving £54m to France to support its coastal patrols in a bid to reduce the number of migrant boats coming across the English Channel.

“There is no such thing about money for nothing. Let me be very clear about that,” the minister said, adding that she still had a “constructive working relationship” with her French counterpart despite “honest” conversations.

The home secretary also defended the UK Nationality and Borders Bill, currently moving through the Commons, which aims to rapidly remove asylum seekers who come to Britain via “illegal” routes.

Asked if the Home Office is still considering a plan to push back migrant boats towards France, Ms Patel said: “Everything we do is legal and within the law.

“I rule nothing out in terms of stopping the boats and saving lives, because by the time people are in the water, their lives are at risk.”

The home secretary could not say whether the first group of Afghans refugees coming to the UK through the government’s resettlement scheme after fleeing Taliban would be given a home before Christmas.

Challenged on whether some Afghans will still be in hotels by Christmas, she said: “I don’t know – it’s for local government. It’s for them to work with the resettlement team to bring that together.”

On Friday Ms Patel boasted about ending the use of “insecure” ID cards for entry into the UK, as EU, EEA and Swiss citizens now need to show their passports.

Despite the growing alarm over the shortage of drivers and food sector workers, she tweeted that the move would help “deliver on the people’s priority to take back control of our immigration system”.

The full interview with Ms Patel runs in The House magazine’s Conservative Party conference special, available from 3 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MP says people using term ‘white privilege’ should be referred to Prevent

People who use the “extremist” term ‘white privilege’ should be reported to the government’s counter-terrorism programme Prevent, a Tory MP has said. In a recording obtained by The Independent, Jonathan Gullis said it’s “racist” to suggest that every white person is “riddled” with white privilege. “Any teacher who’s perpetuated [it]...
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Priti Patel: Middle-class drug users will be named and shamed

Priti Patel is to introduce drug testing on arrest across all 43 police forces in England and Wales under a crackdown on recreational use and to prevent offenders’ habit spiralling into violent crime. Setting out the £15 million plan in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Police must not treat flashing and harassment of women as ‘low level’, says Priti Patel

Home secretary Priti Patel has said police forces must “raise the bar” by taking harassment and flashing of women more seriously.The cabinet minister condemned a “postcode lottery” which saw some police forces in England and Wales treat these offences as “low level”.It comes as Boris Johnson also issued a strong rebuke to the police – saying the failure to tackle harassment and other forms of violence against women was “infuriating”.Ms Patel told the Daily Telegraph: “I would say to all women: give voice to these issues, please ... There is something so corrosive in society if people think that it’s OK to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Home Office wasted millions on asylum camp that was never used

The Home Office spent millions of pounds building a “prison-style” asylum seeker camp that was never used, The Independent can reveal. Ministers have been accused of “reckless spending” after it emerged that more than £3m in taxpayers’ money was paid to a construction firm to install temporary buildings on the site of Yarl’s Wood removal centre, in north Bedfordshire, at the end of last year, with the intention of housing 187 asylum seekers there.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Minister says Priti Patel will watch Cressida Dick over police vetting

The home secretary will be watching the Metropolitan Police chief "very closely" over the vetting of officers in light of Sarah Everard's murder, Solicitor General Alex Chalk has said. Ms Everard was killed by Wayne Couzens - a serving police officer - in March, leading to questions for the force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Priti Patel delays decision on US extradition of Mike Lynch

Mike Lynch has won a reprieve over US fraud charges against the British businessman after Priti Patel postponed a decision on his extradition by two months. The Home Secretary has put back her verdict on whether to approve Mr Lynch’s extradition until November 29, following vocal campaigning from Tory grandees such as David Davis ahead of the Conservative Party Conference next week.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Britain#Uk#The Home Office#House#The Conservative Party#Britons
BBC

Priti Patel reacts to sentencing of 'monster' Wayne Couzens

Home Secretary Priti Patel has spoken after Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life prison term for the murder of Sarah Everard. Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March. Ms Patel refused to answer if she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Watch live as Priti Patel speaks at Conservative Party conference

Priti Patel is making a speech at the Conservative Party conference. The home secretary is expected to unveil the Criminal Disruption Prevention Orders, aimed at stopping some activists from travelling around the country to attend demonstrations. Ms Patel’s speech comes amid major disruption to UK roads by protestors from Insulate...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel has fallen hard in the eyes of the Tory faithful

Priti Patel has a special place in the demonology of anti-Tory Britain. She is assumed to be particularly right-wing, mainly because she supported the death penalty when she was selected as the Conservative candidate for Witham in Essex in 2006. And she is assumed to be extremely popular with grassroots Tory members across the country, and therefore a good indicator of what a terrible party she represents.
POLITICS
BBC

Priti Patel outlines measures to curtail disruptive activists' travel

Courts will get new powers to stop disruptive activists attending protests, the home secretary has said. In a Tory conference speech, Priti Patel said new orders would stop the "small minority of offenders" intent on "causing disruption". A Tory source said they will target people with a "history of disruption",...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
BBC

Priti Patel announces inquiry into Wayne Couzens case

The murder of Sarah Everard has exposed "unimaginable failures in policing", the home secretary has told her party conference. Priti Patel said there would an inquiry into the issues raised by the conviction of her killer Wayne Couzens to "ensure something like this can never happen again".
WORLD
The Guardian

Civil liberties groups criticise Priti Patel’s plan to criminalise protest

Civil liberties groups have reacted with dismay to Priti Patel’s plan to criminalise protest groups, saying demonstrations are a “core pillar of any healthy democracy”. The home secretary indicated that she plans to prevent people travelling if they are known members of groups whose demonstrations block roads or otherwise interfere with national infrastructure, as she seeks to crack down on recent such actions by climate crisis activists.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

With an unrivalled ability to enthral and terrify, nobody was safe from Priti Patel

The Home Secretary bounded on to the stage to cheers and many a full-throated “waheyyy!” from the audience. Days of supping at a buffet groaning with Net Zero tofu cutlets and tax-and-spend quinoa salad had left the party faithful looking peaky, and her arrival gave a welcome injection of Tory red meat to a conference in the grip of anaemia.
MUSIC
The Independent

France accuses UK of failing to pay £54m it promised to tackle migrant crossings

“Not one euro” has been paid by the UK to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, France has claimed.In a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain to keep its word and pay the £54m it pledged to support French efforts in preventing crossings. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them,” he saidMr Darmanin also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating. “We are speaking of human beings. There are children, babies who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sick workers urged to avoid ‘grin and bear it’ attitude and stay away

Workers are being urged not to grin and bear illness this winter but instead stay away from the office if they are feeling unwell.As the UK prepares to face the flu virus spreading alongside Covid-19 in the coming months, people are being encouraged not to take the somewhat traditional approach of just getting on with it, but rather to avoid the workplace if they are sick.UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said she hopes the public will now realise when they have symptoms that might be infectious and can be supported in staying away from work in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

281K+
Followers
119K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy