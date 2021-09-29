Republican Bills To Restrict Teaching On Race And Policy In Ohio Meet Opposition
There are two Republican-backed bills that state lawmakers are considering targeting how racism, history and public policy are taught in Ohio schools. These bills come as Republican candidates have been calling for a ban on what they call “critical race theory” in the classroom, and urging supporters to push for that with school board members and legislators. But opponents are pushing back at these bills as vague, simplistic and dangerous.www.ideastream.org
Comments / 0