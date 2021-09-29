CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Republican Bills To Restrict Teaching On Race And Policy In Ohio Meet Opposition

By Karen Kasler
ideastream.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two Republican-backed bills that state lawmakers are considering targeting how racism, history and public policy are taught in Ohio schools. These bills come as Republican candidates have been calling for a ban on what they call “critical race theory” in the classroom, and urging supporters to push for that with school board members and legislators. But opponents are pushing back at these bills as vague, simplistic and dangerous.

www.ideastream.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CIA creates new mission centers focused on China and technology

CIA Director William Burns announced a series of organizational changes intended to hone the agency's focus on key national security challenges, including the launch of two new mission centers, one focused on China and another dedicated to transnational and technological threats. The China Mission Center "will further strengthen our collective...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Holmes
Person
Josh Mandel

Comments / 0

Community Policy