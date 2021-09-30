Dayton Rotary Celebrates Accomplishments of Former Athletes

The Dayton Rotary Club met for their weekly meeting at the Dayton Community Center. President Tami Pierce opened the meeting and gave the Rotarians an update of the upcoming Rotary programs. Dr. Luke Chachere will be bringing the September 30th program. He will be presenting an informative presentation over particular services and updated trends in the Veterinary world. Then, Rotarian Ken DeFoor has asked fellow Rotarian Chief Robert Vine to bring the program on Oct. 7th. The program topic will be forensic hypnotist (the use of hypnosis in the investigative process and as evidence in court).