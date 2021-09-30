LDRMC SPOTLIGHT: Meet Audrianna Campbell!!

Audrianna has worked for Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center since 2018. She began her career with LDRMC in Health Information Management and currently holds the position of Registration and Billing Clerk in our Outpatient Department. Audrianna was raised right here in Liberty, Texas and currently resides in Hull with her three active children Bentley, Liliana, and Kacelynn. In her spare time, Audrianna attends the College of Health Care Professions to further her career in the medical field to become a Medical Assistant.