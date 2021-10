Investing.com – The dollar was down on Thursday morning in Asia, but was near a one-year high as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to begin asset tapering in November 2021. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.07% to 94.287 by 11:38 PM ET (3:38 AM GMT). It hit the 94.435 mark on Wednesday, the first time it has done so since September 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO