This Saturday the loop in Palestine will turn pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the annual Paint Palestine Pink fundraiser. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate ourselves and others about this terrible disease. Did you know that a woman living in the United States has a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime, that a new case of breast cancer is diagnosed every three minutes, that men can get breast cancer too, that no on knows what causes breast cancer and there is no cure?

PALESTINE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO