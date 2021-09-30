Arknights “Walk in the Dust” Update Introduces New Operators, Limited Time Event and More
YoStar have rolled out a new update for their strategic mobile game Arknights today, bringing with it a new limited time event putting you in the shoes of Kal’tsit – one of the leaders of Rhodes Island – along with 3 featured operators, 8 cash shop costumes and a new furniture set. The update can be accessed by loading the game on your smart device, or by downloading the game client via the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.www.otakustudy.com
