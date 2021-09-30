Arknights “Walk in the Dust” Update Introduces New Operators, Limited Time Event and More

Surviving Mars is a game about building your own sci-fi city on the Red Planet - from getting some funding to managing your resources at all times. Because of how complex the game is, there are bound to be some bugs that may pop up from time to time. Hence, the developers felt the need to ditch the old in-game bug reporting tool in favor of a new automatic system in the latest update. This helps let them know what needs to be fixed without requiring user intervention.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO