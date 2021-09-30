Dolby Atmos Sounds Great on the Compact Soundbar with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) The new Beam (Gen 2) already feels like it’s reached its pinnacle essence with its initial version. The updated home-theater soundbar includes Dolby Atmos support and speedier internal components, as well as a polycarbonate grille to replace the fabric cover, all while maintaining its stylish, small footprint. Until today, it was easy to mistake Sonos’ Arc soundbar for the genuine thing, while its Beam was considered a lesser offering only fit for tiny spaces. However, I’m beginning to think of Sonos’ updated Beam as the main soundbar to consider, with its Arc serving as a secondary option for specific room requirements.
