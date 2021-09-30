CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

 5 days ago

The Sonos Beam adds Dolby Atmos support to the original’s already excellent hardware. The result is a compact soundbar that sounds far more immersive than you’d expect. And as a plus, it does a decent job with music and can sync up with other Sonos speakers.

