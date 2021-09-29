CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
error: Threat database handler failed.

Error: Threat database handler failed. the error above pops up when i try to commit changes... i guess my policy changes not are done ? And how to solve this error ? Unfortunately i have an old version running, upgrade is due next month. Currently running 7.1.24-h1 Reply. 2 REPLIES.

PA-3020 - Error: Threat database handler failed - Commit failed

Our Palo Alto has been rock solid for years, but last friday we realized we are unable to commit changes. We're pretty sure it started happening with the release of content package version 8462-6955. We hoped this was a one-off and the next upgrade would solve the issue. But all...
Handler CBS called Error with 0x800f0816 – Windows Update error

If you get Handler CBS called Error with 0x800f0816 while updating Windows 11/10, here is how you can fix the issue within moments. Although it is not a common issue, you might encounter it at times. This article explains all the troubleshooting steps you can follow to eliminate the issue.
How to remove a base configuration?

My question is simple, what is the procees to remove or delete a PANOS base config?. For example, I upload one xml base config, but in a couple of days I check and prefer upload another base config maybe because I added one configuration that I needed. What is the process to remove the most older?.
Regarding threat visibility not being shown.

Regarding threat visibility not being shown. We have deployed Palo Alto in tap mode to get traffic visibility, we have configured PA VM 100 with active trial license, We have visibility of Traffic logs but the threat logs are not visible. In policy configuration for tap mode we also have...
Policy base routing for internal trafique

I have two ISPs wan1 and wan2, for lan 1 it must go out through wan1 and lan2 through wan2. in the event of a problem with one of the wans, the associated lan will have to exit through the other wan temporarily. To do this, configure them two default routes with different metrics: 0.0.0.0/0 =wan 1 with metric of 10 0.0.0.0/0 = wan 2 with metric of 15 and in policy base routing: Lan2 = wan2 until everything works the problem is that I cannot put monitoring on the PBR and when I take the address of the E1 / 2 port in cli and I ping 8.8.8.8 it does not take the PBR in consideration and it is the same for the moritor generated by the PBR while I have correctly specified the address of the interface and made several tests, also the PBR is tested and works correctly. My question is: what are the steps on which traffic generated by the interface will go through, and if you have a solution, thank you very much.
Help needed for odd situation: Expired licenses interfering with commit?

Help needed for odd situation: Expired licenses interfering with commit?. We were planning a new firewall installation, but that got some major delays after the start of the pandemic. Now I've noticed that we no longer have a support contract for our PA-5050 cluster (no doubt not renewed because we expected the new installation to be online by now). I wouldn't be too concerned, since we could probably hold out until the new installation is completed, except we now have an issue making commits, which only appeared in the last few days.
Cortex XDR Live Terminal problem

We have a problem about live terminal. When we we initiate live terminal session in endpoints ( all endpoints have same problem ) notification pops up ( about live terminal ) but we see 'operation time out' error in Cortex XDR web UI. Can anybody help about this situation?. Note:...
Use Header value in Policy to match it

First Of all I am not sure if I am raising the question in correct category. We have requirement from our customer. The inbound traffic coming to firewall include x forwarded for -XFF Value. Now we want to match that value in security policy. Is there any way we can achieve it? I do not see any direct options to achieve it on Palo Alto. I am running my Palo Alto on 9.1.x.
Certificate vulnerabilities

I have found several of my network devices are showing up within our vulnerability management scanner with X.509 Certificate Subject CN does not match the entity name as a vulnerability. This is more than likely a DNS issue as I do not have any network devices with DNS records. I have been told conflicting opinions and would like to know how do I find the best practices on this finding. Which one would be the most accurate process that I should follow:
Does the HA Passive PA-VM Firewall forwards the logs to syslog server

Does the HA Passive PA-VM Firewall forwards the logs to syslog server. We have the pair of PA-VM deployed in HA A-P mode. The log-forwarding facility is enabled and the logs are being forwarded to the external Syslog-Server. It is noticed that the Passive node is not sending any logs...
routed interfaces in vsys1 and virtual wire config in vsys2 possible ?

Routed interfaces in vsys1 and virtual wire config in vsys2 possible ?. I've not found a conclusive answer in the config guide - although it stands to reason to assume the answer is "yes". In a multi vsys environment can I have a regular deployment in vsys1 (i.e. routed interfaces...
Is Panorama running on 10.1 the only version able to generate a stats dump file for managed firewalls

Is Panorama running on 10.1 the only version able to generate a stats dump file for managed firewalls. Is Panorama running on 10.1 is the only version able to generate a stats dump file for managed firewalls? Seems crazy to me but that's what I've been told, how are large customers pulling Stats Dump Files across 100+ firewalls? I'm sure it can be scripted but I wanted to confirm no GUI option before 10.1.
LSVPN "Missing Server certificate profile" error on login

Trying to get an LSVPN setup (GlobalProtect Satellite) working and getting this error when the Satellite tries to authenticate to the Gateway: "Missing Server certificate profile". I can't find any information on this error anywhere. The Satellite (PA200 running PanOS 8.1.20) connects to the Portal (PA5220 running PanOS 9.1.10), successfully...
Replace firewall order

I have a question about upgrading a firewall to new model. I've done it in the past but always seem to forget the order. I have a firewall that is managed by Panorama, with some local policies also. I have downloaded the device state from the existing firewall. I have also added the serial number of new firewall to Panorama but I have not configured the blank firewall with the Panorama IP address yet.
DNS Security Service interfering with SPAM filter

I have the DNS Security Service and it is set to sinkhole various malicious domains, including newly registered ones. The problem is that our on-premise spam filter tries to do lookups against the sending domain when we receive email, and I believe that the lookups for the MX records and maybe TXT records, etc. My anti-Spyware policy is set to sinkhole newly registered domains. We found that all DNS lookups against the sending domain were returning zero results. Kind of like the action is block instead of sinkhole.
Ubuntu_OpenLDAP with PAN-OS User id

Is there any document which will show how to configure Ubuntu based OpenLADP as a user id agent with Palo Alto firewalls. How to add the LDAP server into Server monitoring profile.
How to query database connections in Python

For ease of browsing, here’s the final code used to query data from Snowflake. In the article below I’ll breakdown the reasoning for each step, and how to query MySQL and PostgreSQL databases in the same way. Importing Details. The reason I choose to import connection details from a separate...
