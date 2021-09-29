error: Threat database handler failed.

I have two ISPs wan1 and wan2, for lan 1 it must go out through wan1 and lan2 through wan2. in the event of a problem with one of the wans, the associated lan will have to exit through the other wan temporarily. To do this, configure them two default routes with different metrics: 0.0.0.0/0 =wan 1 with metric of 10 0.0.0.0/0 = wan 2 with metric of 15 and in policy base routing: Lan2 = wan2 until everything works the problem is that I cannot put monitoring on the PBR and when I take the address of the E1 / 2 port in cli and I ping 8.8.8.8 it does not take the PBR in consideration and it is the same for the moritor generated by the PBR while I have correctly specified the address of the interface and made several tests, also the PBR is tested and works correctly. My question is: what are the steps on which traffic generated by the interface will go through, and if you have a solution, thank you very much.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO