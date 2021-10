Nature goes a little crazy in this excerpt from the movie releasing next week. BEYOND PARANORMAL will be available for sale and rental on all TV and digital providers September 28. Written and directed by Matteo Ribaudo, with Edward Chiodo of the Chiodo Brothers as one of the producers, it stars Cortney Palm (ZOMBEAVERS), Ryan Donowho, Patricia Rae, Oliver Cooper, Erick Nathan and Clint Howard. The synopsis: “Box Girl Lily [Palm], an influencer wannabe, will risk anything for fans, including her boyfriend’s sanity. Promoting her next project, she receives a mysterious statue. Desperate for likes, she recruits him to capture her own possession. The social media-crazed couple get more than they bargained for when she calls upon powers that are beyond paranormal.”

