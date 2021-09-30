CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan, MI

$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Allegan State Game Area Arson

By Lacy James
WKMI
WKMI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Michigan DNR is seeking tips after a likely arsonist destroys $35,000 worth of timber in the Allegan State Game Area. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call from a helicopter crew about a significant fire. The helicopter crew reported that a large fire could be seen while flying over the Allegan State Game area south of 116th Avenue, east of 46th Street, in Valley Township, southwest Michigan.

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKMI

Woman Strips at Family Dollar Then Attempts to Fight Off Police

An Ohio woman took more than half off at the Family Dollar on Tuesday. It was just a normal Tuesday night in the tiny Ohio town of Nelsonville this week. That is, right up until things got weird at the Family Dollar on East Canal Street just after 8:30 PM. Local law enforcement responded to reports of a woman stripping naked in the discount store according to The Scioto Post,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKMI

73K Suspended Michigan Drivers to Have Licenses Reinstated

About 73,000 Michigan drivers whose licenses have been suspended can now get back on the road, legally. As a new law takes effect today (10/1), Michiganians who have had their licenses suspended due to failure to pay court fines or failure to appear in court for violations are eligible to have them reinstated.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

The Mysterious Death of Escanaba Lighthouse Keeper Mary Terry, 1886

One of Michigan’s earliest lady lighthouse keepers was Mary Terry, who took care of the Sand Point Lighthouse in Escanaba for eighteen years, 1868-1886. Her keeper career was abruptly cut short when a fire broke out in the lighthouse, devastating most of the building and killing Mary. This story could...
ESCANABA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Allegan, MI
Government
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
Allegan County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Allegan, MI
Crime & Safety
WKMI

Michigan Health Departments Dropping Mask and Quarantine Mandates

Michigan's new budget bill, signed Wednesday by Governor Whitmer has forced health departments across the state to drop masking and quarantine mandates. What happened?. Fox 17 reports there is a clause that threatens financial support for any local health departments with COVID-related mandates still in place. It is MI Senate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKMI

17-year-old Boy Missing from Hastings Since September 10, 2021

Missing Hastings teen was last seen in early September after telling his boss he was going to Houghton Lake. Family and friends of 17-year-old Lane Roslund say they are worried for the teen who had been working in Northern Michigan. Lane, from Hastings, Michigan, normally was in regular contact with his family in Hastings until his disappearance.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sgt#Billsby Lumber Company#Dnr
WKMI

Health Officials Call for Statewide Mask Mandate in Michigan Schools

Health officials in Michigan are calling for a statewide mask mandate for all kindergarten through 12th-grade students, asking Michigan leadership to institute the policy in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health initiated the request to the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Kalamazoo Resident Shot While Sitting In Their Vehicle

A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was struck by gunfire while sitting in their vehicle, Saturday night, September 25th. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the scene, at about 11:35 PM in the 700-block of Egleston Street, where they found the victim sitting in their car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WKMI

Missing Van Buren County Woman Found Deceased

The search for a missing 64-year-old Decatur woman has come to a sad conclusion and a White Pigeon man is behind bars. Family members of Melody Rohrer say the 64-year-old left her home for a run on the morning of Monday, September 20, 2021, and did not return. Melody was...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Here’s What Michigan’s $70 Billion Budget does for Battle Creek and Kalamazoo

As the new bipartisan state budget heads to the governor’s desk we are learning more about how available funds are being allocated across the state and locally. The Michigan House of Representatives passed a budget that includes historic investments in health care, child care, and infrastructure. It also provides $1 million to make repairs to Battle Creek City Hall’s facade. Area State Rep. Jim Haadsma said The Battle Creek City Hall has needed improvements and repairs made for over four years, but the city has been unable to make them due to limited funds available.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Empty the Shelters Event Happening at 11 West Michigan Locations

Currently, animal shelters across Michigan are experiencing an overwhelming influx of animals to the point where some are having to turn animals away because they simply do not have room. In an effort to provide relief for the shelters and to find animals their forever homes, the Bissell Pet Foundation...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

These Small Upper Peninsula Towns are Michigan’s Hidden Gems

I will start this out by saying that I am, perhaps, a bit biased when it comes to this small corner of Michigan. I was born and raised in Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula (the 'EUP' to those of us in the know), and it's always held a special place in my heart. While I moved 'downstate' nearly two decades ago, the EUP will always be home to me, and I try to make it back whenever I can.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy