CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fall Tactics for Northern Smallmouth Bass

By Justin Brouillard
in-fisherman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to catch big smallmouth bass during the fall months in the North. Most anglers have both spring and fall marked on their calendars as the best time to catch giant smallmouth bass. Bass feed heavily during fall, which makes for some of the best fishing action one can find. In the spring, fish will feed up before and after the spawn making up for a long winter of a slowed metabolism. Likewise, fall presents an opportunity for smallmouth to gorge on forage and bait fish as they prepare for the winter.

www.in-fisherman.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Striped Bass Vanishing Act

Boy, do I wish I could report that a lot has changed on the fishing scene since two weeks ago. But alas, I cannot. Since the last installment of In... more. Mother Nature has not been very kind to inshore fishermen lately. Winds and big swells ... 14 Sep 2021 by My27east.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Tactics & Baits to Coax Hideaway Bass to Strike

Bass go deep or slide under cover to escape the sun into the fall. Here's how to get them to bite. Largemouth bass fishing as summer turns into fall can be challenging for a number of reasons. Forage is on the move. There's too much rain…or not enough. The water is gin clear. But the biggest culprit is usually the fact that water and air temperatures are still high.
HOBBIES
newyorkupstate.com

‘They’re feeding up for winter:’ Tips on fall bass fishing in the Finger Lakes (video)

Bill Perkins grew up fishing the Finger Lakes. “My parents have a place on Honeoye Lake and as a kid our family always rented a cottage on Conesus Lake,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time either recreationally or just hanging out on the Finger Lakes. I was blessed that my dad put a fishing pole in my hand at a very early age and I went fishing with him, along with my brother, my uncles and my grandfather. They all taught me many things and I just took the ball and ran with it.”
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Forage Fish#Deep Water#Big Fish#Colder Weather
outdoorchannelplus.com

Smallmouths Before the Snow Flies

Winter is coming. We all know it. So do smallmouth bass. Water temperatures are already below 60°F throughout much of their range. Shorter days spur bass to congregate, and with less radiant heat from a more distant sun, water temperatures are set to plunge. As Mother Nature flirts with turning...
ENVIRONMENT
Norwalk Reflector

Tactics for bagging a fall wild turkey

Ohio's fall wild turkey season will open October 9 and end Nov. 28 in selected counties. and it's likely that there will be a fair number of birds waiting for hunters. Last winter was reasonably mild, with a dry spring and plenty of water during the summer. So, chances of bagging a fat bird are moderately good if hunters follow simple techniques and don't try to do the same things that worked for spring turkeys.
LIFESTYLE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Fall striped bass season set in Albemarle Sound Management Area

The recreational striped bass season in the Albemarle Sound Management Area will open for a fall season on Oct. 1 with a daily possession limit of one fish per person per day. The season will close when allowable landings allocated to the Albemarle Sound Management Area are predicted to be reached or on Dec. 31, whichever comes first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wwnytv.com

Braggin’ Rights: a trout, a bass & a muskie

(WWNY) - Gerry Mannigan sent us a photo of a big lake trout he snagged on Lake Champlain. He adds that it put up an awesome fight, and that it was delicious. Robert Major says he went fishing during Monday’s rainy morning and landed a 15-inch bass. He didn’t mention where he caught it.
LIFESTYLE
earth.com

Fall has officially arrived in the Northern Hemisphere

Today is the autumn equinox, which marks the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, and the beginning of spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The fall equinox is one of just two days each year when the number of daytime and nighttime hours are nearly equal all over the world. On this day, most of the Earth experiences about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.
ASTRONOMY
beaconjournal.com

Fall has arrived in northern Ohio, so the watch begins for leaves to change

The Halloween candy has been lurking around store aisles for weeks. Akron's venerable Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory opened its crypt doors last weekend. And pumpkin-spiced lattes are already being served up at coffee shops. Yet fall didn't officially arrive until 3:21 p.m. Wednesday. The official departure of summer means folks...
OHIO STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Fall Colors Have Arrived in Northern MN, and They’re Stunning

Photos and videos of fall colors in Northern Minnesota are giving us all the autumn vibes. This week marks the changing of seasons from summer to fall (Wednesday, September 22), but Minnesota's colors may be changing earlier than normal. Photos and videos shared to the Minnesota thread of Reddit reveal a stunning array of colors already setting in up north.
MINNESOTA STATE
in-fisherman.com

Wacky Weather Walleyes

As summer fades to fall, it typically leads to a difficult walleye fishing. On my home body of water, Lake Erie, most anglers switch to catching perch, or sighting in their deer guns or bows. Wacky weather plays a large role in this tough period of fishing: one day its 100 degrees, the next day you need long underwear. Ironically, it’s the temperature below the surface that can make things difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
My North.com

2021 Northern Michigan Fall Color Map

It’s that time of year again, Northern Michigan. If you’ve been out and about odds are you’ve noticed a bit of color popping up. The region is still predominately green but there are splashes of red and yellow around. Traditional early trees have already turned red and some have dropped their leaves. You’ll find small pockets of yellow or red over the higher elevations around Cadillac, Grayling, and Gaylord. If I were to give it a range, it would be approximately a 10 to 20 percent change. In the Western and Central U.P., things are a bit more advanced but not by much. Higher elevations are around 20 to 35 percent changed with larger areas of color. This region is about 2 weeks away from peak color!
GAYLORD, MI
Wilson County News

Boats, bass, and a big ‘gou’

Allen Christenson, Jr. guides on Lake Travis and is pictured with a recent 6 pound, 10-ounce bass taken with a green pumpkin trick worm on a shaky head jig. He has had three bass over 6 pounds break his line in late September fishing near boat docks and becoming entangled with dock cables. Fall fishing is some of the best. Allen Christenson jr./CourtesyMany boat ramps across the state are closed, ...
HOBBIES
in-fisherman.com

Late Season Catfish

Fifty-degrees Fahrenheit. That's the magic number for channel catfish anglers in the fall. Above 50, catch rates can be fantastic, possibly the best of the year. Below 50, success depends on a lot of variables, but catch rates can still be good. In northern regions, 50Â°F comes early, in mid-...
HOBBIES
Bangor Daily News

10 great spots to enjoy the fall foliage in northern Maine

Maine’s autumn color peaks first in Aroostook County, which is projected to be at its best around the first full week of October, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in its Sept. 29 Fall Foliage Report. Why do the leaves change color anyway? Chlorophyll, or its absence,...
MAINE STATE
WKRC

WATCH: Massive fireball flying at 32,000 mph caught on video

ROWLAND POND, N.C. (WKRC) - The American Meteor Society has released a stunning video taken from the front porch of a North Carolina home of a massive fireball streaking across the sky. According to NASA, the fireball passed over North Carolina at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday -- one of...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy