Fall Tactics for Northern Smallmouth Bass
How to catch big smallmouth bass during the fall months in the North. Most anglers have both spring and fall marked on their calendars as the best time to catch giant smallmouth bass. Bass feed heavily during fall, which makes for some of the best fishing action one can find. In the spring, fish will feed up before and after the spawn making up for a long winter of a slowed metabolism. Likewise, fall presents an opportunity for smallmouth to gorge on forage and bait fish as they prepare for the winter.www.in-fisherman.com
