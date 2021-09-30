Fall Tactics for Northern Smallmouth Bass

It’s that time of year again, Northern Michigan. If you’ve been out and about odds are you’ve noticed a bit of color popping up. The region is still predominately green but there are splashes of red and yellow around. Traditional early trees have already turned red and some have dropped their leaves. You’ll find small pockets of yellow or red over the higher elevations around Cadillac, Grayling, and Gaylord. If I were to give it a range, it would be approximately a 10 to 20 percent change. In the Western and Central U.P., things are a bit more advanced but not by much. Higher elevations are around 20 to 35 percent changed with larger areas of color. This region is about 2 weeks away from peak color!

GAYLORD, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO