Fishing Gear: Ugly Tools Fish Skinner
Description and Application: Engineered to over deliver on durability, the Fish Skinner makes skinning a eater catfish at the dock or your buddy’s fish camp a fast and simple task. Rugged metals with protective coatings ensure the jaws will not corrode or pit after exhaustive use. The ergonomically friendly and custom Ugly Tuff grip enhances control and productivity—they really stand up to the renowned and tough Ugly Stik brand. You can count on them.www.in-fisherman.com
