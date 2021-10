Citizens encouraged to apply for three positions on financial review panel by Oct. 15North Clackamas School District board members are seeking candidates to fill three vacant positions on the budget committee. Applicants must reside within NCSD and cannot be an employee of the district. Applications are due by Oct. 15. Budget committee members are responsible for reviewing the financial program of the district, analyzing the proposed district budget presented by the superintendent and approving the annual budget in accordance with applicable state laws. The committee has 14 members, the seven elected school board members including Board Chair Libra Forde, and seven citizen members appointed by the board. The board will interview applicants on Nov. 4 and those appointed will serve three-year terms. Informational meetings are scheduled for March 15, March 29 and April 5, 2022, with official budget committee meetings set for May 3 and 17. Instructions and forms for applying to the committee are available at nclack.k12.or.us/business/page/ncsd-seeks-budget-committee-members. For more information, email the board secretary at board@nclack.k12.or.us or call 503-353-6002. {loadposition sub-article-01}

