Newark, NJ

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting and crash in Newark

 4 days ago

A shooting and crash left one person dead and two others injured in Newark Friday morning, and investigators are taking a close look at surveillance video to figure out exactly what lead to the incident.

There were a couple of people seen running from the area and a white pick up truck fleeing the scene after shots were fired in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant around 6:30 a.m.

There were as many as 18 shell casings found at the scene.

The fleeing truck went north on Frelinghuysen Avenue and eventually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, where it plowed into a utility pole.

Three victims were pulled out of that Honda Ridgeline truck, and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities quickly surrounded the both the crash and shooting scenes and began their investigation.

A portion of Frelinghuysen Avenue had to be shut down as police focused on the pick up truck involved in the incident.

The two injured people were taken to University Hospital, where one is listed in critical condition and the other in satisfactory condition.

The name of the person who was killed was not immediately released.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.

