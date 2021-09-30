CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Viva Las Vegas: Walk-On's set to open restaurant on the Strip | Business | theadvocate.com

By The king of Las Vegas
searchinglasvegas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open to open a restaurant inside Harrah's Las Vegas casino in early 2022. This will be the first West Coast location …

www.searchinglasvegas.com

vitalvegas.com

Nobu Restaurant Slated for Paris Las Vegas

On the heels of a restaurant shake-up at Paris and neighboring Bally’s, chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa will bring a new offering to Paris Las Vegas. Nobu opened at Caesars Palace in 2013, and there’s also a Nobu at Virgin Las Vegas. The third Nobu is expected to open in early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Sun

New restaurant at Harrah’s will bring a taste of Louisiana to the Strip

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 | 9:40 a.m. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open a restaurant inside Harrah's in early 2022. This will be the first West Coast location for the Baton Rouge-based chain of sports bars. It will also be the first Walk-On's with a breakfast menu, featuring dishes such as Voodoo Shrimp and Grits and beignets.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

Highly Anticipated Superfrico Debuts on the Las Vegas Strip With Entertainment Spilling Into the Dining Room

Las Vegas loves to combine dinner and a show, and the latest restaurant to bring just that opens at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Spiegelworld — the production company behind Absinthe, Atomic Saloon Show, and Opium — debuts Superfrico, a sidekick to Opium, with a meld of dining on what it calls “Italian American psychedelic” fare and entertainment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

HaiDiLao, the ‘Ferrari of Chinese Hot Pot Restaurants,’ Heads to the Las Vegas Strip

Global powerhouse HaiDiLao, dubbed by the late food writer Jonathan Gold as the “Ferrari of Chinese hot pot restaurants,” filed early paperwork to open its first Las Vegas location on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant plans to take over an existing, empty shell space at Resorts World, joining more than 40 existing food and beverage options, with eight more already planned for this winter. So far, HaiDiLao did not announce a location at the new resort on the north end of the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

11 Restaurants That Really Know How to Celebrate a Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas was practically built for bachelor and bachelorette parties with its nightclubs, dayclub pool parties, and 24-hour fun. But every bachelorette party requires a dinner or brunch to fuel up for those long days and nights of celebrating. So fete the occasion at a restaurant that knows how to make the bride feel like the center of attention. These 11 restaurants can help kick off a proper party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Effingham Radio

Nicolas Cage Filmed Getting Kicked Out Of Las Vegas Restaurant

Nicolas Cage was filmed being kicked out of a Las Vegas restaurant after getting into a drunken argument with the staff. Exclusive footage obtained by The Sun shows the 57-year-old actor being escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib near the Las Vegas strip last week (Sept. 13th). Eyewitnesses, who originally...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Morton Brothers open One Steakhouse in Las Vegas

Although the One Steakhouse name may not have been totally familiar to you before you dine, we are betting you’ll remember it afterwards. Morton brothers David and Michael, of the Morton family of restaurateurs, opened the restaurant at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in the same space as their MB Steakhouse, and they kept some of the steakhouse’s signature offerings. That includes the Tomahawk Feast, a 16-pound, dry-aged experience for up to 12 people—it has to be ordered at least 72 hours in advance and includes six side dishes. Now that is worthy of a wow.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Chef Carla Pellegrino Returns to Las Vegas With Dough House Restaurant & Bar

In a surprise move, former Las Vegas dining-scene fixture Carla Pellegrino is very close to a debut for her latest chef venture, bringing the Dough House Restaurant & Bar to Spring Valley. Pellegrino handles the menu of Italian cuisine with French flair at this restaurant run entirely by women. Her menus are still fondly remembered at Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina, their Henderson Italian restaurant that closed in 2018.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Takes Over the Toby Keith Space on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

Brandon Landry earned a C-plus on his business plan to open a sports bar while he attended LSU. He earned a walk-on spot on the basketball team before graduating in 2001 and realized he probably wasn’t going to play in the NBA and needed to come up with a different career path. Two years later, he opened his first Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Baton Rouge with a Louisiana-inspired menu. Now the brand features 58 locations nationwide with the first coming to the Las Vegas Strip in early 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Martha Stewart restaurant could be headed to Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept from Martha Stewart appears to be in the planning stages at Paris Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment has filed a remodeling permit application for a "Martha Stewart restaurant" at the Las Vegas Strip resort, according to public records. The remodel carries an estimated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Time Out Global

This Las Vegas restaurant is auctioning off 11 Picasso masterpieces

Looking for some new art for your apartment? Well, this probably isn't the right place, but a girl can dream. Later this month, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas is teaming up with the auction experts at Sotheby's to sell off 11 of its works by Pablo Picasso. The auction – which coincides with the artist's 140th birthday – will take place live in Vegas on Saturday, October 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travel Bugs World

Mouth-watering new restaurants in Los Angeles

In the last few months, several new restaurants have opened in Los Angeles. Now is a great time to get out and enjoy an evening dining out. A few of these restaurants offer happy hour too. Here are the new restaurant openings in Los Angeles that have caught our eye and offer exciting menus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Las Vegas Sun

The Las Vegas Strip show comebacks we’re still waiting on

On November 24, “KÀ” will return to the stage at MGM Grand, making Cirque du Soleil’s portfolio of Las Vegas Strip production shows whole again. In just over a week, Lady Gaga will bring back her “Jazz & Piano” residency shows to Park MGM on October 14, the return of another one of the Strip’s biggest live entertainment draws.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Most Famous Breakfast Taco in Texas Arrives Today in Los Angeles

It’s a big taco day for Los Angeles, as the Veracruz All Natural team rolls out its brand new West Coast rig for adoring fans eager to eat well. The Austin-based, nationally-beloved crew, known in part for their migas breakfast tacos on flour tortillas, have launched their new LA concept called Hot Tacos this morning in Koreatown, with plans to expand across the city with events, food truck nights, and pop-ups galore.
TEXAS STATE

