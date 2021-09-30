Viva Las Vegas: Walk-On's set to open restaurant on the Strip | Business | theadvocate.com

Although the One Steakhouse name may not have been totally familiar to you before you dine, we are betting you’ll remember it afterwards. Morton brothers David and Michael, of the Morton family of restaurateurs, opened the restaurant at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in the same space as their MB Steakhouse, and they kept some of the steakhouse’s signature offerings. That includes the Tomahawk Feast, a 16-pound, dry-aged experience for up to 12 people—it has to be ordered at least 72 hours in advance and includes six side dishes. Now that is worthy of a wow.

