Indiana Landmarks Names New Directors
Indiana Landmarks membership has elected three board members. A'Lelia Bundles is an author and journalist and great-great granddaugther of Madam C.J. Walker. Kert Toler is senior vice president of commercial real estate and construction firm Stenz Corporation and serves on the board of the Athenaeum Foundation. Gregory Fehribach is an attorney with Tuohy Bailey & Moore LLP and serves as the chairman of the U.S. Access Board.www.insideindianabusiness.com
