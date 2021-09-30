Court Day set next week

The John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute will host the Texas Supreme Court for a Court Day starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday the University of Texas of the Permian Basin’s Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Starting at 9 a.m., the court will hear two cases; there will be a short intermission between the two cases, and the second case is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. Following the hearings, the court will take questions from the audience.

This is a free event, open to the public, and a unique opportunity for all of us in the Permian Basin to view the state’s highest court in action without travelling to Austin, a news release said.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. so those attending can clear security and find a seat before 9 a.m.