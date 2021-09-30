CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Court Day set next week

By Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cDto4yC00

The John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute will host the Texas Supreme Court for a Court Day starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday the University of Texas of the Permian Basin’s Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Starting at 9 a.m., the court will hear two cases; there will be a short intermission between the two cases, and the second case is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. Following the hearings, the court will take questions from the audience.

This is a free event, open to the public, and a unique opportunity for all of us in the Permian Basin to view the state’s highest court in action without travelling to Austin, a news release said.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. so those attending can clear security and find a seat before 9 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

599K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy