COVID in California: San Jose police union negotiates for a vaccine mandate loophole

While COVID is expected to linger for years, the next few months could witness the last big gasp of the pandemic in the Bay Area. California commercial and office tenants are at risk of eviction now that the state’s pandemic-era moratorium has expired. Even with California recording the lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the country, data shows that the partisan gap between who is suffering the most in the post-vaccine era is intensifying. The Outside Lands music festival will require guests to show proof of vaccination, among a host of other safety measures this year.