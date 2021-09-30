CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Michael Dwayne Duba

San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Dwayne Duba, dedicated husband, father and friend, peacefully passed on September 14, 2021, surrounded by his family at the age of 77. Mike Duba was born in Alliance, Nebraska, on November 27, 1943, to Loretta Pekarek and adopted by Perl Duba. He attended Polytechnic High School in San Francisco. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was proud to serve our country. On August 27, 1988 he married the love of his life Susan Duba. Together they enjoyed 33 happy years of marriage while raising their family.

