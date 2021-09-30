CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taika Waititi in race to be the next James Bond? take a look at his hilarious campaign

flickprime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver because it was introduced that Daniel Craig can be stepping down from the enduring function of the British spy, James Bond, followers have been speculating about who may very well be the subsequent Bond. Several names together with Henry Cavil, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy are rumoured to be within the race to turn into the subsequent Bond, nonetheless, a really shocking identify has cropped up. Actor/director Taika Waititi has now began a marketing campaign to hitch the race for changing into the subsequent bond.

flickprime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
97.5 KISS FM

The Search For the New James Bond Will Begin Next Year

It looks like Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond is really and truly and finally over. Craig claimed he was done as Bond before. During the press tour for Spectre, he sounded absolutely despondent about the possibility of making another 007 adventure. Eventually, though, he was lured back to shoot No Time to Die which is finally coming out next month. However, this really is Craig’s final curtain call as the iconic spy after five films.
MOVIES
The Week

Daniel Craig weighs in on whether James Bond could be played by a woman next

Should a woman step into the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig? He doesn't seem to think so. The actor, who has said he won't play Bond again after the latest installment No Time to Die, was asked in an interview with Radio Times whether he would support "a more diverse appointment as his replacement," such as a woman or a person of color, HuffPost reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Tom Hardy
metaflix.com

The Next James Bond Is Next Year’s Problem

We’ll have to wait until next year to find out who the next James Bond is going to be. According to franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, replacing Daniel Craig isn’t something they’ll be getting around to until 2022 at the earliest. In an interview on BBC Radio...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

To Celebrate No Time to Die, Take a Look Back at Every Actor to Play James Bond

You don’t need the help of a suave and stylish British secret agent to figure out why James Bond has obsessed audiences for nearly 60 years. “No film series in history encapsulates the word ‘escapism’ more than James Bond,” says film historian and Hollywood insider Steven Jay Rubin, the author of three books on Bond, including his latest, The James Bond Movie Encyclopedia. “You’re guaranteed a hero fighting the good fight, beautiful women, fun villains and gadgets. It’s always two hours of terrific entertainment.” Now with franchise star Daniel Craig returning for his fifth and final appearance in No Time to Die (scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 8), we’re all ready to feel shaken and stirred.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ben Whishaw wants a gay actor to play the next James Bond

Ben Whishaw, who has played tech wizard Q in the last three James Bond films, has said that he would like a gay actor to play the next 007. The star made his Bond debut opposite Daniel Craig in 2012’s Skyfall, and features in the latest film No Time To Die.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Marketing Campaign#British#Bbc Radio 4#Eon Productions
krcu.org

The Hit List: What’s Next For James Bond?

Critics and audiences are buzzing about the new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” which had its world premiere in London this week and will be in theaters stateside starting Oct. 8. It’s the final series installment starring Daniel Craig as 007. Pete Hammond gave the film a thumbs...
MOVIES
Esquire

Why the Next James Bond Probably Wont Be James Bond

October 2005: Tony Blair is Prime Minister, Sugababes are top of the charts and Daniel Craig has just been announced as the new James Bond. Almost sixteen years later, his tenure as 007 is about to reach its conclusion with the release of continually delayed swan song No Time to Die, the unanswered question of who will replace him and usher in the new era of Bond hanging in the air.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Who will be the new James Bond? Favorites & odds for the next 007

For the last time Daniel Craig appeared on the big screen as Agent 007 in “No Time to Die”. After a total of five films with the British actor, the big question arises:. Who will be the new James Bond and Daniel Craig’s successor?. Some well-known actors have sneaked into...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Jokes He Should Be the Next Bond

After many pandemic-related delays, Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time to Die, is finally hitting theaters next week. The early reviews for the movie have been mostly positive with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% after 74 reviews. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "satisfying send-off" for Craig. This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will probably begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, and one actor/director has hilariously thrown his hat in the ring.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

When will the next James Bond movie be released?

You've got to feel for Daniel Craig. His final James Bond mission, No Time to Die, has finally arrived in cinemas, but some fans are already looking to the future. Usually we don't actually know if it's the final movie in a 007 era, but all of the build-up to the new movie has focused on it being his last outing. That had already kickstarted the debate on who the next James Bond should be (Digital Spy readers say Henry Cavill), and it feels like the delays to the movie only increased the chatter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond Star Says Franchise Needs "Radical" Change With Next Movie

The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die will bring Daniel Craig's run as 007 to an end, when it hits theaters this November. There's been endless debate about how to recast Bond after Craig, and according to one current star of the franchise, the next Bond should be "something quite radical, something really different." That statement came from Ben Whishaw, the actor who has played Quartermaster "Q" to Craig's James Bond, ever since Craig's third outing as 007 in Skyfall (2012). Ironically enough, while Whishaw is calling for radical changes to Bond, he is likely to be a staple of the franchise well into its next phase.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Ricky Gervais volunteers himself to be the next James Bond

Ricky Gervais has volunteered himself to be the next James Bond and look, we’re not totally against the idea. Now that Daniel Craig’s time as 007 has come to an end with the release of No Time To Die, rumours have been circulating about who will be the next person to take on the iconic character.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy