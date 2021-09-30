Taika Waititi in race to be the next James Bond? take a look at his hilarious campaign

The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die will bring Daniel Craig's run as 007 to an end, when it hits theaters this November. There's been endless debate about how to recast Bond after Craig, and according to one current star of the franchise, the next Bond should be "something quite radical, something really different." That statement came from Ben Whishaw, the actor who has played Quartermaster "Q" to Craig's James Bond, ever since Craig's third outing as 007 in Skyfall (2012). Ironically enough, while Whishaw is calling for radical changes to Bond, he is likely to be a staple of the franchise well into its next phase.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO