Tryouts— The Kokomo BobKats are looking for the city's next stars on the court. The team led the league in attendance last season, and won the TBL Team Market of the Year award. Head Coach Cliff Levingston said he's on the search for seasoned and talented veterans of the game for next season in the pursuit of a TBL championship. See above for details for those interested.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO