Rollins and Smart combine for 32 kills in victory
Josie Rollins and Makinnley Smart proved to be too much for Tarkington on Tuesday night in district play as the two combined for 32 kills in a 25-20, 25-6, and 25-11 win over the Lady Horns. Rollins also added 6 digs while Georgia Vance finished with 6 kills, 24 assists, and 10 digs. Maddy Fregia chipped in with 6 kills, 3 aces, and 12 digs. Juliana Smart added 3 kills and 6 digs and Morgan Tidwell had 5 digs from the back row.www.thevindicator.com
