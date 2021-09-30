CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollins and Smart combine for 32 kills in victory

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosie Rollins and Makinnley Smart proved to be too much for Tarkington on Tuesday night in district play as the two combined for 32 kills in a 25-20, 25-6, and 25-11 win over the Lady Horns. Rollins also added 6 digs while Georgia Vance finished with 6 kills, 24 assists, and 10 digs. Maddy Fregia chipped in with 6 kills, 3 aces, and 12 digs. Juliana Smart added 3 kills and 6 digs and Morgan Tidwell had 5 digs from the back row.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thevindicator.com

Lady Broncos move to 3-2 in district

On Friday night, the Dayton Lady Broncos got another big district win at home as they needed only three games to take care of Caney Creek 25-9, 25-14, and 25- 13. The victory pushes Dayton’s district record to 3-2 on the season. Laila Beck led the team in kills with 9 and added 12 digs, while Jerrica Keener had 8 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces. Phallynn Dever contributed 7 kills and 4 blocks while teammate MyKala Souders had 15 assists and 4 aces. The JV and freshman teams also won in straight sets. The JV was led by Lundyn Orebo, while Brianna Boston had 6 kills for the freshman team. Last Tuesday night, the Lady Broncos last at Montgomery. Dayton will round out the first round of district play at home on Friday evening against New Caney.
DAYTON, TX
State
Georgia State
thevindicator.com

Armstrong runs away with Tony Munson Invitational

Kaylei Armstrong of the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats ran away with the 3A and under 3,200 Varsity Girls Race on Saturday morning by running a 13:41 to take first place by some 32 seconds of the second-place finisher at the Tony Munson Invitational at Liberty’s City Park. The Lady Cats also won first place in the team totals. Kaidyn Smith finished in 6th place, while Shellby Carouthers and Faith Haley finished 15th and 17th, respectively. Samantha Miles and Vaquaylon Haskins were not far behind for Hull-Daisetta as they crossed the finish line in 19th and 20th place. Chloe Sellers was 28th, and Samantha Rose, Emalie Johnson, and Allyssa Gartner also placed in the top 40.
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Vaughn and Pantalion lead Lady Panthers in win over Shepherd

Morgan Vaughn and Bryana Pantalion each had 11 kills apiece to lead the Liberty Lady Panthers to a sweep of the Shepherd Lady Pirates last Tuesday night at home 25-17, 25-14, and 25-23. Emalee Villarreal led in digs with 21, and Katrina Tran had 31 assists and 4 aces. Madyson Goudeau added 2 blocks. Liberty will step out of district on Friday afternoon and host Beaumont Kelly.
SHEPHERD, TX
thevindicator.com

Board finishes 3rd at Tony Munson Invitational

On Saturday morning, the Hardin girls cross country took home second-place honors in the team totals at Liberty’s City Park at the Annual Tony Munson Invitational. Madison Boston finished in 4th place to lead the Lady Hornets, with teammate Kalynn Templeton crossing the finish line in 11th. Ashley Duran and Byanka Lopez finished in 14th and 16th place. Emma Hebert was in 32nd place for Hardin. On the boys side, Rylee Board turned in a fine performance with a 3rd place finish. CJ Crump was 14th, and Tristan Tanner came across at 23rd. Jordan Hendricks was in 31st place.
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

32nd Annual Dayton Bronco Invitational set

Last weekend was a busy one in Liberty as the Tony Munson Invitational saw nearly 1,300 runners come to the area. This Saturday morning will be a busy one also as Dayton Head Cross Country Coach Michael Asbill and the Broncos will host the 32nd Annual Dayton Bronco Invitational Cross Country Meet. Things will get underway with the always fun kid race at 7:30 a.m. The high school races start at 7:55 a.m. with the big school varsity girls followed by the boys. At 8:55 a.m., it will be the small-school girls varsity which will be followed by the boys. Some of the area schools attending are Liberty, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Anahuac, Hardin-Jefferson, Cleveland, Tarkington, Huffman, and Crosby.
DAYTON, TX
#Morgan Tidwell
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia's shutout victory at Vanderbilt

Kirby Smart discussed Georgia’s 62-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon, then wasted no time in turning the attention to next week. That’s when the Bulldogs welcome Arkansas to Athens for an SEC matchup that could potentially feature a pair of undefeated teams. Georgia completely dominated at Vanderbilt and improved...
GEORGIA STATE
thevindicator.com

Bobcats refuse to compromise against Kipp Sunnyside

HD Nation refused to compromise last Friday in Bobcat Stadium. The ‘Cats fell behind on three occasions and trailed at the half 30 - 27 before scoring 30 unanswered 2nd half points to win 54 - 27. Houston’s Kipp Sunnyside Charter School will not soon forget their first trip to...
EDUCATION
thevindicator.com

Nearly 1,300 runners compete at Tony Munson Invitational

It was a banner day for the Tony Munson Invitational held at Liberty’s City Park on Saturday morning as nearly 1,300 cross country runners took part. “It was a great day for the race with the weather being perfect,” said Liberty Head Coach Joe Roberts. “We also broke the junior high record for numbers of signed up.”
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Football preview

Teams: Port Neches-Groves Indians at Dayton Broncos. When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Records: Port Neches-Groves 2-2, 0-1; Dayton 1-3, 0-1 Last Week: Nederland 38 Port Neches-Groves 28; Crosby 52 Dayton 21. Preview: The Indians led until the fourth quarter against Nederland last week in MCM, while Dayton fell behind big...
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Tucker And Detroit A Winning Combination

Detroit — in 2013, Justin Tucker his a 61 yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions. Sunday, he hit a, NFL record 66 yarder...on the same field...to beat the Lions again.
NFL
thevindicator.com

Cleveland Cross Country runs strong

The Cleveland boys and girls cross country teams both turned out strong performances at the Tony Munson Invitational on Saturday morning in Liberty. The boys finished in fourth place as a team in the 5A/6A race. Cleveland was led by Carlos Aguilar, who finished in 10th. Kevin Palma came across in 25th while Adan Alcantara was 27th. Jeramias Mendez, Junior Izaguirre, and Owen Thompson finished 34th, 35th, and 37th, respectfully. Leonardo Hernandez, Edmundo Zarate, and Jesus Ojeda also competed for the Indians. The Lady Indians took home sixth place in the team totals and were paced by Micdal Facundo with a fifthplace finish. Cesia Facundo finished in 16th place while Chris Ramirez and Jackeline Moreno came across in 36th and 37th. Also taking part in the race were Kassandra Barrera, Leslie Eusebio, Noslen Cruz, Rayne Ianuzi, Maria G Cruz, and Maria C Cruz.
CLEVELAND, TX
uclabruins.com

Luper's 19 Kills Leads UCLA to Victory over USC

LOS ANGELES – Freshman outside hitter Charitie Luper brought a Bruin crowd of 6,623 to their feet on multiple occasions in No. 19 UCLA's home opener versus crosstown rival USC. Luper scored in bunches in the final three sets, eventually finishing with a team-high 19 kills in the Bruins' (8-1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orlando Sentinel

UCF men’s basketball begins practice with strong defense, offensive chemistry front of mind

UCF men’s basketball has opened official practice for the 2021-22 season , marking the start of Johnny Dawkins’ sixth year as coach of the Knights. “It’s exciting to get back out and be back with the guys on a full-time basis,” Dawkins said Tuesday after UCF wrapped its third practice. “They were looking forward to it since the summer and so were we as a staff.” Dawkins is known for ...
ORLANDO, FL
thevindicator.com

Liberty High School senior exemplifies student-athlete

Kylie Bishop definitely exemplifies the true meaning of a student-athlete at Liberty high school. The senior has done a little of everything as a Panther and still has the remainder of this year to add to her resume. Bishop was the starting second baseman for the 2021 State Champs and finished first-team all-district. But that is just a sample of what Kylie has done so far. Kylie is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, Vice President of the Student Council, part of the Interact Club. She plans to continue her education and softball career at Sam Houston State University in the fall on a softball scholarship. Kylie will major in Sports Physical Therapy with a minor in Kinesiology. Her career vision is to one day be able to give others the care & support that she has received at Liberty High School.
LIBERTY, TX

