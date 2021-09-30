CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military vet captures six-foot alligator from woman's yard in Florida

By ZACHARY ROGERS
WTGS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. DORA, Fla. (WKRC) — An incredible video, that you will not be surprised to hear was filmed in Florida, is making the rounds on social media. In short summary, it features a very brave individual successfully wrangling a visibly unhappy, alligator by creative use of a garbage bin. That...

fox28media.com

850wftl.com

Woman sacrifices herself to save dog from alligator

A 74-year-old woman say she was bitten by an alligator while trying to save her dog. The incident occurred at Burt Aaronson Park west of Boca Raton, on August 24th. Suzan Marciano says she took her dog Nalu, to the park for a walk around 6:30 p.m. and at some point during the walk, she let her dog off of the leash.
BOCA RATON, FL
Whiskey Riff

74-Year-Old Florida Woman Pounces On Alligator To Save Her Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Attacks Florida Woman, Hospitalizes Her with Arm Injuries

Alligator attacks seem to be on the rise, with a Florida woman in her 50s the latest victim after she fell into a canal Monday morning. According to the Associated Press, the woman – believed to be homeless – was resting on the sea wall of the canal in St. Petersburg, Florida. After falling in, a large alligator immediately attacked. The reptile’s immense bite caused severe injuries to both her arms.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Alligator that attacked woman captured in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The alligator responsible for attacking a woman Monday morning and leaving her with severe injuries has been caught and killed. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the gator caught was the same one that attacked the woman. Lt. Steven Lawrence with St. Petersburg Fire...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
987theshark.com

Old Florida Woman Fights Off Alligator With Shovel

First, a clarification: The woman had the shovel, not the alligator. That would have been odd. Now, back to the story. Florida woman is not to be trifled with, under any circumstances. She will brain a gator with little to no provocation. That was proven recently when a 74-year-old woman was attacked as she was gardening. The Naples woman said the gator bit her while she was tending to her plants. The alligator, which measured approximately 7-feet-long, bit the woman’s leg visciously (like they do). The animal then dragged the woman to a nearby canal. As the woman was being dragged, she hit the gator repeatedly over the head with a shovel she had been using in her garden. After about 20 to 30 blows to the head with the shovel, the beast finally let go, sparing the woman’s life. A passerby helped the woman by giving her a towel to control the blood loss until emergency crews arrived. The victim was treated on-site, then taken to the hospital. No further details on her condition are known. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the alligator was captured by a trapper later that night. Source: MiamiHerald.com.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Alligator captured in trash can by brave US Army vet in wild video

One minute he was your average Florida man, the next his “protect at all costs” daddy instincts kicked in — and he was a neighborhood hero. A US Army veteran in the Sunshine State displayed nerves of steel after using a garbage can to capture a problem alligator that was lurking outside his house. An Instagram video of the hero’s improvised reptile wrangling is going viral on social media.
ANIMALS
WLTX.com

Arkansas woman bags 11-foot alligator on her very first gator hunt

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. — In Arkansas, alligator hunting can happen Sept. 17 –20 and Sept. 24-27 from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise. To start the first weekend in alligator hunting season, 32-year-old Reagan McKinley didn't need that long to bag an 11-foot gator in Hempstead County.
ARKANSAS STATE
WTGS

Video shows Army vet catching gator in trash can outside Florida home

PHILADELPHIA — A U.S. Army veteran's response to an unexpected home invader has sparked some viral fame. ABC13 reports that Eugene Bozzi's kids were playing outside of his Florida home on Tuesday when they heard a noise coming from the bushes. "They were on bikes, they were on skates, they...
MILITARY

