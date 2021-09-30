CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

One occupational therapy continuing education sponsor license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60477 during 2021

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one occupational therapy continuing education sponsor license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60477 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...

southcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
southcooknews.com

Six professional licenses issued in Evergreen Park during Q2

There were six professional licenses issued in Evergreen Park during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
southcooknews.com

18 registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60422 during 2021

At least 18 registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60422 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
southcooknews.com

Three professional engineer licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60471 during Q4

At least three professional engineer licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60471 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
southcooknews.com

One professional license issued in Dolton during August 2021

One professional license was issued in Dolton during August 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. License issued during August. License HolderLicense TypeLapse DateIssued Date. Latoya A....
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuing Education#Zip Code#Occupational Therapy#Idfpr
southcooknews.com

Two professional licenses issued in Country Club Hills during Q2

There were two professional licenses issued in Country Club Hills during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces Plan to Distribute $655 Million to Pennsylvania Child Care Providers

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead announced this week that the Wolf Administration’s plan to distribute $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry. Licensed child care providers are invited to submit applications for one-time grant funding that can be used to cover expenses and provide stabilization to this critical industry.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
foxbangor.com

Governor’s vaccine mandate takes effect

STATEWIDE — The governor’s mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is now in effect but it won’t be enforced right away. The state has said it won’t start enforcing the rule until later in the month to give more time for workers to get their shots and to help health providers have time to fill potential staffing gaps.
HEALTH
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Government Names 2021 “Employee of the Year” and Highlights Excellent County Service

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Government’s 2021 Employee Awards Program honorees were named today in a virtual presentation. For the annual program, employees nominated the best of their co-workers in several categories and a selection committee of fellow employees representing a range of county departments chose the final awardees. This is the second year in a row that awards were presented in a county-wide video instead of in-person for COVID-19 safety reasons.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
kicdam.com

Spencer Schools Request State Auditor To Look Into Food Services Program

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer school board has requested the State Auditor review the finances of the district’s food service program. Chris Hoppe has left the position of food service director, and Judy Elliot – who has been serving in an interim capacity – was hired Tuesday night. Superintendent...
SPENCER, IA
southcooknews.com

Dorn Primary Center reports 0% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Dorn Primary Center stayed flat at 0 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a South Cook News analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 96 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University Awarded Nearly $10M In Federal Funding To Boost Public Health Workforce Program

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection. The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats. The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology. The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
BOWIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy