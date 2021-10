Ever since the 2021 NHL expansion draft was held on July 21, fans in the Pacific Northwest have been anxious to get their hands on new Seattle Kraken jerseys. The franchise will balance out the league's divisions when it becomes the 32nd team in the league on Oct. 12 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. With retailers now selling the new Kraken sweaters, now is the time to get your hands on these hot-selling Seattle uniforms before history is made with professional hockey returning to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 1975. You can buy them here.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO