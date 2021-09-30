Deal of the Week: Rocktober

No one knows gear like Backpacker. Get more expert advice on buying, using, and maintaining your equipment by signing up for Outside+. This pack is smaller than the Editor’s Choice Mystery Ranch Patrol 45 that we tested in 2017, but the Patrol 35 is still a hardy, capable winter sack. It’s well-designed to carry snow gear, with easy access via a grab handle and durable zipper on the back panel that lets you splay the main compartment open like peeling a banana. The front of the pack has a compartment designed to carry avalanche gear, and the 330-denier Cordura fabric can take a beating, as well. “I climbed Mt. Hood with the pack fully-loaded,” says a tester of its larger sibling. “The volcanic rock is sharp and I’ve torn plenty of packs up there, but this one still looks new.” Score this 4 lb, 13 oz. pack at Mountain Steals for up to 54 percent off (original price, $279).

7 DAYS AGO