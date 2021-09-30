Deal of the Week: Rocktober

With the blistering days of summer behind us, climbers everywhere are getting stoked for their autumn trips. Whether you’re headed to the Creek or the Red or anywhere in between, Backcountry.com has great discounts on the gear you need, from cams to shoes to tents and more. As usual, we...
No one knows gear like Backpacker. Get more expert advice on buying, using, and maintaining your equipment by signing up for Outside+. This pack is smaller than the Editor’s Choice Mystery Ranch Patrol 45 that we tested in 2017, but the Patrol 35 is still a hardy, capable winter sack. It’s well-designed to carry snow gear, with easy access via a grab handle and durable zipper on the back panel that lets you splay the main compartment open like peeling a banana. The front of the pack has a compartment designed to carry avalanche gear, and the 330-denier Cordura fabric can take a beating, as well. “I climbed Mt. Hood with the pack fully-loaded,” says a tester of its larger sibling. “The volcanic rock is sharp and I’ve torn plenty of packs up there, but this one still looks new.” Score this 4 lb, 13 oz. pack at Mountain Steals for up to 54 percent off (original price, $279).
It's always important to love where you live, but especially during the colder months of the year. If you're going to spend more time inside, then you should feel good about what your space looks like. For me, this means replacing any ratty bed linens or bath towels, tidying up the home office and reorganizing the living room before the holidays.
The Path (5.14a R) is an elegant and bold pitch of climbing. Located in Lake Louise, Alberta, with its backdrop of impossibly-blue water, the solid quartzite route is in an idyllic place to project. Simon Yamamoto, a videographer and top notch climber, has released a fantastic 11-minute video of his and Dexter Bateman‘s process of freeing the 130-foot pitch.
This week’s whipper proves that with enough forethought, trying hard above your gear can be a safe—if slightly jarring—activity. Isaiah Vaught and the filmer, Simon Mrowiec, were projecting Straight No Chaser (5.11c) at Petenwell Bluff in Wisconsin. The route was hard for them and famously sandbagged—”Rebel Yell (5.12a) to the right is significantly easier,” Mrowiec wrote to Climbing in an email—so they decided to top rope it first and sort out gear beta.
Staying warm in cold weather is probably your number one priority when strutting the streets during the winter. Staying warm when the wind chill dips below a desirable temperature and there’s snow on the ground typically involves a bunch of gear. There’s the winter boots, scarves, gloves, beanies and, of course, a nice warm jacket. While there are so many warming jacket styles to choose from like peacoats, puffers and quilted jackets, there is one coat type that takes the cake when it comes to keeping body heat in and cold air out. Yep, we’re talking about the best parkas...
The only thing better than spending a day in close proximity to a waterfall, is spending the night near one – and you can do just that at Longbow Resort! Offering an unforgettable escape, the resort boasts several cabins – all of which incorporate the beautiful Ozark landscape into their interiors and one of which […]
The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
Photo by Joy Deb from Pexels - Not the actual house in the woods. This remarkable woman has cut herself off from everything we use every day without thinking. She has no gas or electricity, no running water, and no internet! Also, she’s not a big fan of furniture, so she has none.
Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
From the patio doors, a woman detects someone observing her. When a woman peered out her window and saw something had crashed into her garden, she got the “shock of her life.”. On Sunday, October 3, the resident of Manorbier Crescent in Walton glanced out her window to discover a...
Ian showed up at my campsite at 8:00 and hopped into my car to drive around to the Front Side parking lot at Hueco Tanks, Texas. Arriving in the lot, we started hauling gear out of the trunk. It was 2015, just before I left for a tour in Afghanistan after a season as campground host.
When I was 18 and out of high school I landed what I figured was the perfect job for a climber: roofing. Besides working outside where you get a free “hardening” by the elements—rain, wind, temperatures exceeding 100 and down to zero—being a roofer acclimates you to heights and danger. Carrying 80-pound bundles of shingles up a tall ladder from dawn to dusk is a training bonus.
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Raise your hand if you’re heading to Disney World this fall!. It’s a popular time to travel to The Most Magical Place on Earth with Halloween, Christmas, and the...
Dine L.A. Restaurant Week is back with deals and specials to tempt the heartiest of diets. The dining festival, which runs Oct. 1-15, features hundreds of restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, with special items and two-week-only combos. Participating restaurants are offering a mix of indoor and outdoor dining plus takeout options. To find […]
Darkness enveloped Elisabeth Revol. Her headlamp battery had died hours earlier, and she could navigate only by reflected light from the stars and the waxing moon, nearly full, on the snow before her. This was her third consecutive night without a tent or sleeping bag above 6,000 meters in the winterscape of Nanga Parbat, at 8,126 meters the ninth-highest mountain in the world. The wind chill was a cutting minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and at 50 miles per hour the gusts could blow a person backwards.
If you want to see something spectacular, there’s a boardwalk trail in Hawaii that leads to waterfalls that you must see. Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail is an incredible hike that will take you over boardwalks and through a bamboo forest, all the way to stunning waterfalls. This easy hike is one that the whole […]
Knots: they attach us to ropes, connect slings to trees, substitute for dropped gear, secure tents, create belay anchors. Like the Force, knots surround us, protect us, and bind our galaxy together. Even a sport climber whose shoes close with Velcro knows a few knots. But here are a few...
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. My feet are slipping, and I’m already so gripped! Is this tool going to hold? Stick, damn it! This ice is shattering everywhere. I don’t want to fall; I REALLY don’t want to fall. Shit! Did the entire column just shift? This whole thing is coming down, and I’m attached to it!
