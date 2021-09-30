September ends on a mild note (9-30-21)

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers West|Low: 65| E-5 Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West|High: 84| S 5. The work-week looks to end much like it started with warm and somewhat muggy conditions. A few showers may touch our Western counties during the afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated afternoon showers & storms will settle in for the weekend with the most widespread rain expected Sunday into Monday as a cold front comes through. This cold front will help bring that 'fall feel' back to the air for next week.