CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

September ends on a mild note (9-30-21)

By Bree Smith
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers West|Low: 65| E-5 Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West|High: 84| S 5. The work-week looks to end much like it started with warm and somewhat muggy conditions. A few showers may touch our Western counties during the afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated afternoon showers & storms will settle in for the weekend with the most widespread rain expected Sunday into Monday as a cold front comes through. This cold front will help bring that 'fall feel' back to the air for next week.

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Rounds of heavy rain through Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from early Tuesday morning until early Thursday morning. Two to five inches of rain is possible, with on and off heavy rain over the next several days. TUESDAY FORECAST:. Heavy rain through midday with scattered showers lasting through the entire day. Up to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iso#Western
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Gloomy Stretch Into Midweek As Temperatures Cool Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cluster of storms moved through the region Tuesday morning. The heavy rain prompted a Flash Flood Warning across Philadelphia metro through 5 a.m. Once this area of rain clears the rest of Tuesday promises foggy, cloudy skies and misty, cooler weather. Areas of fog and possibly mist will start our Wednesday and gloomy skies look to stay in place. Thursday should finally feature more sunshine. That fall-like feel humidity-wise however may remain absent until mid-month. We’ll end the week with another chance of spotty showers and warmer temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy