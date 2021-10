Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Ursuline down I-95 empty handed Saturday. The team dominated its opponent at Nugent winning 6-0. “Rye came out strong in their night game against Ursuline,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Annabelle Thomas opened the scoring with a beautiful assist from Hannah Bertisch. Maddy Walsh followed with a goal off an assist from Bowyn Brown. The combination was powerful because both Thomas and Walsh scored a second goal off assists from Brown and Bertisch.”

RYE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO