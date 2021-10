Bryce Robish converted a penalty kick with three minutes left in the game to lift Peddie to a 2-1 comeback win over Life Center in Burlington. Life Center’s Christopher Santana opened the scoring in the first half when he headed in a beautiful cross from Brayan DeQuadros. Life Center could not add on to the lead, however, despite generating several good scoring chances.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO