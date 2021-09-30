CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Seven registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60449 during 2021

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60449 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

willcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
willcountygazette.com

Five temporary speech language pathology licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60423 during 2021

At least five temporary speech language pathology licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60423 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
HEALTH
willcountygazette.com

2 professional licenses are set to lapse in Bolingbrook during Q4

There are two professional licenses set to lapse in Bolingbrook during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work for a small...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
willcountygazette.com

Eight professional licenses issued in Homer Glen during Q2

There were eight professional licenses issued in Homer Glen during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...
HOMER GLEN, IL
willcountygazette.com

Two professional licenses issued in Shorewood during August 2021

Two professional licenses issued in Shorewood during August 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses issued during August. License HolderLicense TypeLapse DateIssued Date. Colleen Nicole HansenCertified...
SHOREWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Expiration Date#Idfpr
willcountygazette.com

One community association manager license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60442 during 2021

At least one community association manager license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60442 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
money.com

With Dollar Tree Hiking Prices Above $1, Are There Any True Dollar Stores Left?

The dollar store in America is a dying breed — and yet it's more successful than ever. How could that be? On the one hand, the dollar store is arguably the hottest category in the retail world. Dollar stores are on pace to account for an astonishing 40% of new stores opening this year in the U.S. And the three major dollar store chains — Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree — already operate nearly 33,000 locations in North America, far more than Walmart, CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Costco combined.
RETAIL
abc57.com

Upcoming changes for SNAP participants in October

Participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should expect two changes to program benefits beginning in October. Most SNAP participants will see a slight increase in their monthly benefit for the following reasons:. On September 30, the 15% increase in SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan...
HEALTH
willcountygazette.com

Curran questions ISBE mask mandate, calls it a 'heavy-handed tactic that does not afford any due process'

State Sen. John Curran (R-Downers Grove) voiced his opinion during an Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting to discuss mask mandates in schools. On Sept. 15, JCAR held a hearing to consider the Illinois State Board of Education's (ISBE) authority to punish schools for not following Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate, according to Center Square. Schools that do not comply with the ISBE mask mandate run the risk of losing recognition by the state, which will incur losses in school funding.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy