Bartees Strange has been playing a new song called "Weights" at his recent shows, and today he officially released the studio version. The genre-fluid artist goes in a driving punk/post-punk direction on this one, and it's a serious ripper. About the song, he says, "going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go." Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO