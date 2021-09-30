CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George J. Dujanovic “Sonny”

barbertonherald.com
Cover picture for the articleToday I lost my Sailor of 30 years. He was a graduate of St. Vincent High School in Akron. George spent time in the National Guard and then joined the Navy serving on the USS Randolph Aircraft carrier. After being honorably discharged, he was employed at Babcock and Wilcox for 42 years. He was also a member of the Disabled Veterans and was a Catholic War Veteran. He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara Ann (nee: Toth). George and Barb enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Sedona, Arizona, Hawaii, and 2 cruises. He also loved working in the yard, especially his flower garden. George is survived by his sister, Sister Maryann of the Divine Redeemer; his children, Darlene, George (Sherri), Denise (Brian), and Kenny (Tina); step-daughters, Michelle, Valerie, and Shari. George was also a loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Dujanovic; siblings, Bernadette (Ed), Frank (Ann), Marguerite (Ron) and Diane. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Prince of Peace Parish, 1263 Shannon Avenue, Barberton with Fr. Robert Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial with full military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery following the Mass. The family requests memorials are made to Prince of Peace Parish.

