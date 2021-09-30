CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acopa’s JB (for John Bachar) Pays Tribute and Is A Fantastic and Durable All-Around Rock Shoe

By Michael Levy
Climbing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-high, all-around rock shoe for cracks, slabs, face, and all-day, multi-pitch use. Comfortable enough for all day. Durable Great rubber. Excels on thin face and cracks. Resoleable. Might be too beefy if you prefer a softer, more touchy-feely climbing shoe. A welcome addition, joins the La Sportiva TC Pro as...

