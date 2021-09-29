CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch adds phone and email verification options to combat hate raids

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate raids have become an increasingly disruptive problem on Twitch this year, pushing many of their targets off the platform entirely. Today Twitch announced that it has added new verification tools for streamers to use to control who is able to post messages in their chat windows, including a new phone-verification option meant to eliminate organised harassment campaigns by armies of bot accounts.

