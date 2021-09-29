CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

'The One' LA megamansion with 42 bathrooms once listed for $500 million is still empty

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

The largest house in the country is for sale. And its asking price has dropped by over half. Meet "The One Bel Air" – a Los Angeles megamansion that is believed to be the largest modern home in the United States. According to Architectural Digest, the record-breaking estate has 105,000 square feet of living space, including 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms and a 5,500-square-foot master suite. The property is also adorned with jaw-dropping features and amenities — from a surrounding moat and 400-foot-long jogging track, to a 30-car garage gallery and its own private nightclub.

