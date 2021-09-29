'The One' LA megamansion with 42 bathrooms once listed for $500 million is still empty

Click here to read the full article. Have you been thinking to yourself lately, “Why, I’d love the ease and convenience of living in a single-wide trailer home. But, darn it, they’re just too low-priced for me!” If the answer is “Of course,” then take a look at Montauk Shores, the trailer park condominium complex for billionaires. One unit, for example, is currently available for just $1.62 million, while the unit pictured here sold this summer for $1.6 million. Stop laughing. You’ll be rubbing shoulders with fellow owners like Jimmy Buffett, billionaire Wall Streeter Daniel Loeb, Energy Brands co-founder Darius...

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO