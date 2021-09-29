CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

This is Where You Begin: BlueInk Review Talks with Lindsay Merbaum

By Authors
blueinkreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last 25 years, one of the joys of my job as a book reviewer has been discovering indie releases that are so extraordinary that the impact of the reading experience resonates with me for weeks, months, and sometimes years, afterward. Novels like Stepan Chapman’s The Troika, The Fairest Flesh by K. P. Kulski, Jaye Wells’ High Lonesome Sound, and The Nosferatu Conspiracy by Brian James Gage—to name just a few—are precious literary gems that I’ve been lucky enough to read over the years.

www.blueinkreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Reviewer#Creature Publishing
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

CARMINE APPICE: 'Nobody Knows If The Vaccination Is Really A Vaccination Or Something To Kill Everybody'

In a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man, legendary drummer Carmine Appice was asked if he ever thought anything as crazy as the coronavirus lockdown and the pandemic would happen during his lifetime. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. I think it's all political. But we won't get into that. It went to the election. I think it was all planned. But anyway, we won't get into that."
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

TikTok Has A Theory On Where Brian Laundrie Is And It’s ‘Reaching’

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
CBS Tampa

Bob Woodward And Robert Costa Set To Headline Simon & Schuster’s Inaugural AuthorFest Event

Photo Courtesy of Simon & Schuster (CBS) – Book publisher Simon & Schuster (a ViacomCBS company) has announced its inaugural AuthorFest, a national series of virtual author events that will provide live author programming in partnership with book festivals, literary venues, and author lecture series across the country. “While we love an in-person book festival, we recognize that the world has shifted and there is a struggle to develop meaningful programming in real time. Simon & Schuster’s AuthorFest is an opportunity for book lovers to meet their favorite authors and discover new ones from the safety and comfort of their own worlds,”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
Santa Fe Reporter

‘I Carry You With Me’ Review

I Carry You With Me offers something akin to perfection before its sense of self-importance ventures too far. Even still, prepare for its better elements to sweep you away even when it might ultimately leave you adrift. In the early 1990s, Iván (a wonderful Armando Espitia) isn’t having much luck...
MOVIES
nyulocal.com

Where You Should Eat On Campus

Because you deserve a little ambiance with your snack. As a COVID-19 safety measure, NYU has designated specific areas on campus in which students are allowed to remove their masks for eating and drinking with a 15-minute time limit. Locations range across a number of buildings but which ones are most convenient? Which has the nicest atmosphere? The question is not where can you eat on campus? But where should you eat on campus? We tried a few out just for you.
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson Among Celebration of Black Cinema & TV Honorees

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson and Barry Jenkins are among the honorees at this year’s edition of the Critics Choice Association’s annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event. This year’s ceremony, which takes place on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, includes TV recognition for the first time. The Celebration of Black Cinema launched in 2014 to honor standout achievements in Black filmmaking. For 2021, the event will feature 20 award categories. Berry will receive the Career Achievement Award, recognized for her roles in films such as “Monster’s Ball,” which earned her an Oscar for best...
MOVIES
blueinkreview.com

A Wicked Wind: The Archanium Codex, Book Two

Nicholas McIntire’s dedication to elaborate world-building is more impressive than ever in A Wicked Wind, his sprawling sequel to 2019’s The Hunter’s Gambit. In his second journey to the realm of Ilyar, McIntire builds upon an imagined world of angels and demons, monsters and mysticism and the Archanium, “a vast and complex network of energies” that offers characters access to wondrous magic and fantastical gateways between realms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy