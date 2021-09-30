Barbara Ann (Sumner) Allen of Kingsville, TX entered her heavenly home on Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Shermie, and her son Troy. Barbara was born on May 17, 1945 in Beeville, TX. She was the only child of Johnie and Ann Sumner. Johnie worked in the oil field, so the family moved around quite a bit in Barbara’s early years. Life settled for Barbara as she entered high school in Edinburg, TX. Barbara was a lover of all things music. She was an outstanding clarinet player, achieving first-chair status in the Texas All-State Band from 1961-1963. After high school, Barbara attended business college in San Antonio. It was during this time that Barbara met the love of her life, Shermie, in Pleasanton, TX. They were married on Aug. 19, 1967, and began life in Kingsville. Shermie worked for Humble Oil, later Exxon, at the King Ranch Gas Plant, which allowed them to stay in Kingsville. While there, Barbara completed a degree in Business Administration at Texas A&I University, grad-uating in 1973. Barbara and Shermie had their only child, Troy in 1974.