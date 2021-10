GALESBURG — Thanks to a Midwest Conference instituted bye week, Knox College's football team has had a little extra time to prep for its next foe in the 2021 season. The Prairie Fire (0-2, 0-2 in MWC) will make a trip to the Windy City and back this weekend. Knox will face the University of Chicago (3-0, 2-0 in MWC) at 2 p.m. Saturday in league action.